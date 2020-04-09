Weekend with Ramesh  to be re-telecast, starting with Darshan’s episode

By Express News Service

COVID-19 lockdown has hit the television industry, especially the entertainment channels, in a big way. Channels are now trying out innovative methods to attract the viewers’ attention. Zee Kannada is planning to re-telecast Weekend with Ramesh Aravind.

The popular interactive reality show will be aired on Saturday, April 11, beginning with the episode featuring Challenging Star Darshan. This particular episode 11 of Season 2, which was telecast on April 11, 2016, got the highest TRP for the channel. Following this will be actor Jaggesh’s episode. Weekend With Ramesh, a show hosted by the actor, director and inspirational speaker, had various personalities belonging to the political, social and business spheres, appearing on the show, including Sudha Murty and Narayan Murthy, politician Siddaramaiah and Dr Veerendra Heggade, among many others.