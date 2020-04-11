Darshan is an all-rounder, says Asha Bhat  

By Express News Service

"Darshan is an all-rounder.” This was actor Asha Bhat’s revelation during her live interaction with fans over a video chat on instagram.

The model-turned-actor who holds a pageant title started her film career with Hindi film, Junglee, in which she shared screen space with Vidyut Jammwal.

She is now making her Kannada debut with Roberrt and will be seen with the Challenging Star.

“Darshan knows everything -- food, travel, animals, technology -- you name it. That’s DBoss for you. He is also a gem of a person,” she says.

The actor, who hails from Bhadravathi, Shivamogga, has grown up watching Kannada films, and her role model is Dr Rajkumar. “ Now, my favourite actor is Darshan,” says Asha, who is hoping to fulfil fans desire of coming live with The Challenging star.

The one-film-old actor, who brought cheers to the fans by delivering dialogues from the film also says she has learnt humility working with Darshan. “For his stature, he is an extremely humble person. Whether on camera or off, there is much to learn from him,” she says. Known for her singing skills, Asha fulfilled a fan’s wish and sang a two-line song, Ondu munjane hange summane... from Yajamana, which featured Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna.