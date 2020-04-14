Guruprasad aims to direct a laughter riot amidst coronavirus lockdown 

A Sharadhaa By

A film director working on a film amidst the lockdown, sounds interesting? That’s an attempt by director Guruprasad, who is said to have completed the script for the flick. The director of Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha, is experimenting with his popular comedy genre, while he remains confined in the location he is currently in. The director is now hoping to tie up with producers and wants to begin shooting as early as possible. “Being an entertainer myself, I don’t need an artiste, and I can make people laugh all by myself,” says the filmmaker, who has been going live on Facebook every day to engaging with his audience.

If the situation was normal, Guruprasad would have commenced shooting for Jaggesh-starrer Rangayaka, made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra, which now stands postponed. “I am ready with the script and was in the process of finalising the cast for Ranganayaka when we were all confined to our respective homes. I will take it forward once we’re back to our normal life, and have the freedom to walk out of the house,” he says.

To his advantage, Guruprasad has shooting equipment and an editing desk, sufficient to make a film. He adds,”I want to prove that we can make a film during the lockdown period and this is a rare experiment.”

Though he is reluctant to reveal the script, Guruprasad states that it will be a two-hour laugh riot, made with a limited budget but interesting release plan. “Viewers can experience the film on an app, by paying a sum of Rs 100. The app is under the works, and more details will be shared once it is up online,” he tells CE. According to Guruprasad, app-based films will be the future, and he terms his thought as visionary. “In the next three years, there is going to be a high demand for films made for streaming apps. Going forward, I am planning to release a few of my films under my distribution banner. This way, I won’t need a theatre, a distributor or middlemen. All I need is my audience to whom I want to provide entertainment at a low-price,” he says.

However, the director doesn’t rule out theatres, and says it all depends on genres, actors and whether it needs to be seen on the app or the silver screen. “Action, suspense-thriller, something that we call a magnum opus, can be enjoyed in theatres. My genre is comedy, which I need to create with close-ups. I can’t make people laugh with locations. Comedy depends on performance, for which I need just an app,” he says, adding, “Just to note, today, mobiles have eaten up theatres. Secondly, there is a certain section of filmmakers who invest crores and for them, cinema is meant for the silver screen. I don’t want to do that. I plan is to tickle the audience through a mobile app. Those interested in my vision can mail me at

directorguruprasad@gmail.com,” he says.