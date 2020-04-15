Director Suni busy with scriptwriting now 

A Sharadhaa By

BENGALURU : Director Suni has two projects in the pipeline currently -- Avatar Purusha starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, for which they are left with one song and fight sequences to shoot, and the Ganesh-starrer Sakath for which they have completed 12 days of shooting. Apart from this, Suni has committed himself to wielding the megaphone for producer Pushkar Mallikarjuaniaah, who is making his debut as an actor in a film scripted by the latter.

Meanwhile, the writer and director of films like Simple Agi Ondu Love Story and Chamak is making use of this lockdown period to work on two scripts. “Half of my time at home is dedicated to the family, and helping my wife with her household work, and the rest of the time, I am working on two scripts,” says Suni.

The director is happy that he is penning down two subjects, and terms one of his attempts as a completely different and new genre for him. “The thought process will be fresh, and it will be a first-of-its-kind attempt in terms of treatment. Since I have the time, I did a lot of research before I started writing, and realised that the concept hasn’t been tried in any industry. This is something I am excited about,” says the director, adding that the other film will be a commercial entertainer.

Suni is on the verge of completing his scripts, and will soon start pitching the story to a couple of producers. “I will discuss the subject and have the initial narration over the phone, and check on their initial response. If it works out, it will be an exceptional experience,” he says.