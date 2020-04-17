Trikona  makers opting for OTT release

By Express News Service

Trikona, directed by Chandrakanth, has been made in three languages — Kannada, Tamil and Telugu — and the team is working towards releasing it on the OTT platform. Distributors from Chennai are currently in discussion with the streaming channel.

“If all works in terms of commercials, we will soon go digital. Otherwise, we are looking forward to hitting theatres, as and when the theatres are opened,” says producer B R Rajshekar, who has written the story as well as bankrolled the film in the three languages. The subject line of Trikona deals with death, anger, ego, and human patience.

The film consists of an interesting cast including senior actors Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar and Sudharani. Chandrakanth, who has directed films like Barfi, Parole and Amruthavani, has come with three different screenplays for Trikona. Each version has a different technical crew as well.

“The film’s first copy is ready and even the censor board had given us a date, but due to the corona pandemic, we couldn’t proceed further. We are okay getting our film released on OTT platform or in theatres, depending on which clicks first,” the producer adds.