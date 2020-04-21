Yogaraj Bhat, Arjun Janya and Vijaya Prakash come together to create a musical on lockdown

By Express News Service

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is bringing together director Yogaraj Bhat, music composer Arjun Janya and singer Vijay Prakash for a music video. The track in the making will give a glimpse of the Garden City during the lockdown period.

The musical is said to have been done on demand, and work is on it underway. The director of films like Mungaru Male and Gaalipata, who is equally popular as a lyricist, has started penning the song, and is coming with his punch lines.

The music director and the singer are likely to join in soon. This apart, Yogaraj Bhat’s current focus is on Gaalipata 2. The film, produced by Ramesh Reddy, features Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar. The team had completed shooting crucial portions of the movie, and the makers were getting ready to head to far-off locations, where they had planned a major schedule.

However, the shooting process has been postponed due to the lockdown. Gaalipata 2 also brings together Yogaraj Bhat and music composer Arjun Janya for the first time. It has camerawork by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.