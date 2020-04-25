Title track of Kichcha Sudeep’s 'Kotigobba 3' to be out on April 27

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s fans have a reason to cheer amid the current lockdown, as the makers of Kichcha’s latest outing, Kotigobba 3, are all set to make a buzz with the film’s audio release. The first lyrical video of the title track, Aakaashaane Adharisuva, from the film directed by Shiva Karthik will be unveiled on April 27 at 10 am on Anand Audio. An official announcement about the release was made by the actor himself on his Twitter account.

The introduction song has been composed by music director Arjun Janya and sung by VyasRaj for lyrics written by Dr Nagendra Prasad. If not for the coronavirus outbreak, the makers had scheduled the release of Kotigobba 3 on April 30 to cash in on the May 1 holiday and the weekend.

Meanwhile, the film, presented by Rockline Entertainers and produced by Surappa Babu, has struck a huge deal for the satellite, digital and Hindi dubbing rights deals, totalling a whopping Rs 27 crore. Kotigobba 3, a story penned by Sudeep, has cinematography by Sekar Chandra.

The film will see a host of actors making their Kannada debut. The cast includes Madonna Sebastian, who is playing the female lead, while Shraddha Das will be seen in the role of an Interpol officer. Kotigobba 3 also stars Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in a pivotal role, as well as actor Ravi Shankar.