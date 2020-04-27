Besant Ravi comes back to play antagonist in 'Hagga'

By Express News Service

The makers of the film Hagga, directed by Avinash N, have managed to bring back R Ravikumar aka Besant Ravi on the Kannada silver screen. The stunt director turned-actor, who has mostly been seen in supporting roles and characters of antagonists in more than 50 films, has shared screen space with stars

like Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Prabhas in Telugu movies, and Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, among others, in Hindi films.

He has also worked in Kannada in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Veera Kanandadiga and the Sudeep-starrer Nalla. The actor was last seen in Yash’s film, Santhu Straight Foward. Hagga will feature Besant Ravi as a villain, with the makers finalising on casting him amid the current lockdown.

He will be seen in a face-off with newcome Venu Bharadwaj, who is making his debut as a hero. The latter is also producing the film along with Raj Bharadwaj under the banner, Vasant Cine Creations. Hagga will feature Priyanka Arora as the female lead, along with Tabala Nani, Avinash, Sudha Belavadi, Sanjay Bassiah and Apoorva Shree, among others, in pivotal roles. Producer Raj Bharadwaj has penned the story and screenplay while the film’s music has been composed by Prasanna Bojashettar. Avinash G has been signed up as the film’s cinematographer, and stunts will be choreographed by Ultimate Shivu.