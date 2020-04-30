Home Entertainment Kannada

DOTs connects Suman Nagarkar and Shishir Sharma during coronavirus lockdown

The web series, written and directed by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, will feature a conversation between two strangers for which the team is bringing together actors from six film industries

Published: 30th April 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Suman Nagarkar

Suman Nagarkar

By Express News Service

Suman Nagarkar will be engaging in a conversation with Shishir Sharma for a lockdown web series called DOTs. It is a brainchild of Singapore-based director Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, who has come up with the unique idea of getting together 10 well-known actors from six film industries.

The web series has been fully shot and produced remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown. Each episode features a conversation between two strangers who are brought together by an online app called DOTS. Suman Nagarkar, popularly known as Beladingala Bale of Sandalwood, is working in it with Shishir Sharma, who has been seen in Hindi films like Fana, Raazi, Sathya and Uri.

The web series will be released in chapters, and will also feature other actors like Ahaana Krishna from Malayalam film industry and Sai Pogaru from Singapore,  besides Saran Jith, Aparna Pradeep, Parna Pethe and Raghav Ranganathan, Lalit Prabhakar and Aishwarya Kumar.

TAGS
Suman Nagarkar Shishir Sharma Shilpa Krishnan Shukla

