Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Mayuraa teaming up with Rachita Ram for 'Kolamvu Kokila' remake

The Dimple Queen is all set to reprise the role played by Nayanthara in the original.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rachita Ram

Actor Rachita Ram (File photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra and actor Rachita Ram are coming together for the remake of the Tamil hit, Kolamavu Kokila. The original is a black comedy crime drama made by Lyca Productions. Featuring Nayanthara in the lead, it was written and directed by debutant Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was declared a commercial success when it was released in 2018.

Rachita Ram

Calling Kolamavu Kokila a universal subject with interesting content that can be told in many languages, Mayuraa says, “The talks are just in the initial stages. We are in discussions with Lyca for the remake rights, and it is just a matter of closing the deal.

We want everything to get confirmed before making an official announcement, and that’s when we will reveal the producers, cast and crew.” The filmmaker is planning to give the script a regional touch.

If everything goes to plan, this will be Mayuraa’s second directorial after Kannad Gothilla. Interestingly, Rachita and Mayuraa were previously supposed to come together for a project earlier, whic ultimately didn’t happen. Mayuraa is now once again looking forward to working with the actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Ramesh Aravind’s 100, and Ek Love Ya, directed by Jogi Prem. She has also completed shooting for her Telugu debut, 

Super Machi.In addition to these, Rachita has Veeram, Lilly, April, Daali, and a yet-to-be-titled project to be helmed by Pushpaka Vimana director Ravindranath ready to go on floors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rachita Ram Kolamavu Kokila Mayuraa Raghavendra
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID19: India's second plasma bank set up in Chennai
A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
One year after Abrogation of Article 370: Kashmir Valley and Internet Shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp