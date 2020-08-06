Raymo tunes scrapped as makers come up with fresh compositions 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Lockdown seems to have benefitted the team of Raymo to quite an extent. The makers, who are waiting to start the shoot of the pending portions, have come up with a whole new album for the film. According to Raymo director Pavan Wadeyar, he and music director Arjun Janya decided to scrap the entire music album, and composed new songs for the film over the last week.

According to Pavan, this lockdown helped them analyse the mindset of people, especially the youth, and the kind of songs they have been listening to. They then came to a realisation that people are exposed to different kinds of music, and that most of their podcast has changed.

“This is an observation made by a music label too. It’s not that the earlier songs composed by Arjun Janya were bad, but in order to tune into the audience preference, we decided to shape the music on a different level, with a whole new thought process, and going in for fresh compositions,” says Pavan Wadeyar, who has now decided to keep six songs.

They will be experimenting with new instruments, and will have a fresh set of singers on board. New lines are being written by lyricist Pradyumna Narahalli. "If not for the pandemic situation, Raymo would have been released by now. As we wait to see a revival of the entertainment industry, this time is also giving us scope for improvisation, which we thought we should make use of," says Pavan. Raymo features the lead actors Ishan and Ashika Ranganath as rock stars.

This musical romantic drama, produced by CR Manohar, also has Sarathkumar and Madhoo playing prominent roles. The film, which has Vaidhi cranking the camera, has actor Karunya Ram making a guest appearance.