Pradeep to make comeback with Yellow Board 

By Express News Service

The film, directed by Thrilok, is now in the post-production stages Pradeep, who was last seen in Tiger, is making a comeback with Yellow Board. The film, directed by Thrilok, went on floors last year, and Kichcha Sudeep had released its first teaser.

The makers had recently launched a poster announcing the film’s status. Yellow Board is currently in the post-production stages, and 10 days of shoot, including a song, is remaining. This murder mystery revolves around a cab driver who gets embroiled in a murder case and his way out of it.

The story was conceived by the director from the various conversations he had with cab drivers. “They are very insightful and most of them are filled with abundant knowledge. This story too came from one of the conversations I had with a cab driver, which I felt was interesting enough to bring to the silver screen,” says Thrilok, who has previously worked as an associate director in 1st Rank Raju. The film has music by Advik and cinematography by Praveen S.