Excited petrol pump staffer fills diesel instead of petrol in actor Vijay Raghavendra's car

Later, the owner of the petrol pump intervened and sent the actor and his family to Bengaluru in another car. Vijay’s car was taken for repair and servicing.

Actor Vijay Raghavendra's car being towed away for servicing after a staffer filled diesel instead of petrol in it

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Excited after spotting Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra, a staff member of a petrol pump in the city filled diesel instead of petrol into the actor’s car on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday. The goof-up by the staffer forced Vijay and his family to travel to Bengaluru in another car.

Sources said that Vijay and his family had been to Jog Falls in Sagar taluk. While heading back to Bengaluru, the actor stopped his car at a petrol pump to fill up petrol. One of the staff members was so excited on spotting the actor that he forgot to fill up petrol and ended up filling diesel.

Later, the owner of the petrol pump intervened and sent the actor and his family to Bengaluru in another car. Vijay’s car was taken for repair and servicing. When The New Indian Express contacted Vijay, he was upset over the incident and said he did not want to comment on it.

