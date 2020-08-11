Sudeep plays a badass named Vikranth Rona in 'Phantom'

By Express News Service

The first look of Sudeep’s Phantom was unveiled on social media on Monday by director Anup Bhandari. Along with the poster, the director also shared a small video clip in which he describes the name and the theme of the film.

Sudeep, with a gun and intimidating mannerism, looks classy in the poster. The specially-designed has him sitting between the jaws of a skull and yet he looks fearless. The gothic imagery has turned out to be an instant hit among fans.

Phantom has been creating a buzz in the Kannada film industry ever since it went on floors on July 16. Every new detail about the film from the producers has increased the excitement among the audience.

According to director Anup Bhandari, the protagonist Vikranth Rona is a total Badass and a distinctively tough character.

He says, “Nobody can understand the mindset of Vikranth Rona or know why he is doing what he is doing. But he has reasons for all his actions. Vikranth Rona is an enigma and Sudeep will pull off this unique character in Phantom.” Ask the director whether Sudeep is playing an anti-hero, and he replies, “That’s the whole suspense, and we want to keep it that way.” The first-look poster was designed by Kaani Studios while the entire set has been created by the art director Shivakumar.

On the other hand, the film has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and DOP William David is handling the camera. The team which is temporarily camped in Anupama Studios, Hyderabad for almost a month now, has completed 35 percent of the shoot. Phantom, which was one of the first films in India to start shooting amid the pandemic situation, is made under Shalini Artss and produced by Manjunath Gowda. This will be Anup Bhandari’s first collaboration with Sudeep. The makers, who are in still finalising the rest of the cast including the heroine, have another surprise in store which will be out in the next few days.