Kushi & Vivek Simha come together for Bharath’s upcoming psychological thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Bharath G’s yet-to-be-titled horror-comedy drama set in a 103-year-old building will bring together a fresh cast. The psychological thriller will star Kushi, of Dia fame, and Vivek Simha, who is popular for his reality shows on television and for his role in Premier Padmini. The director in his earlier interview had said that he has come up with a subject that blends humour with fear, and that he has created an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which also questions the existence of ghosts or past life.

The film will be made under the banner of Shree Devi Entertainers, and Rangitaranga producer H K Prakash, who was also associated with Avane Srimannarayana, will produce this project. With the lead cast in place, the makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the artistes, and the film is likely to go on floors in October. The actors and the director are currently busy with workshops, and the team has also finalised locations in Dharwad and Dandeli, along the banks of the Kali river, where the film will be shot. Meanwhile, they have come up with a spooky title, and the production house plans to have its official launch done by a celebrity in the coming days.

The details of the technical crew will also be revealed then. This will be Kushi Ravi’s fourth project. The actor, who came to limelight with K S Ashoka’s directorial Dia, will also be working with Pruthvi Ambar once again in a project to be directed by Darshan Apoorva. She has also bagged Nakshe, for which she is yet to begin the shoot.