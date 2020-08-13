Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruwan to headline Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramathma

Dhruwan, who was previously known by the name Suraj Kumar, was initially supposed to be launched with Raghu Kovi’s directorial.

By Express News Service

Dhruwan will be making his acting debut in Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. The film, made under the banner of Bharathi Cine Creations, will be directed by Nagendra Prasad, and produced by Bharath Vishnukanth. The project had a simple launch in the presence of Challenging Star Darshan on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. It is likely to go on floors in October.

Dhruwan, who was previously known by the name Suraj Kumar, was initially supposed to be launched with Raghu Kovi’s directorial. The film, produced by BS Sudhindra, was supposed to star Priya Varrier, and started with a grand launch in November last year,  in the presence of  Shivarajkumar and Darshan. However, according to Dhruwan, it did not take off as per schedule and kept getting postponed, with no updates from the producer’s end.

“I waited for long, but not anymore. Somewhere, I have to move ahead to start my career. The makers of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Paramathma have some clarity, and they have planned how to go ahead with the project. I will now leave it to director Raghu Kovi, and the producer, as to when they want to start, and I will work out the dates, provided they go on floors,” explains Dhruwan. 

The debutant actor is the son of producer SA Srinivas, who is the brother of Parvathamma Rajkumar. According to Dhruwan, Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma is a love story with commercial elements, which he felt will be a perfect launch vehicle for him. “The team is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and the technical crew,” he says.

