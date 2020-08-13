Home Entertainment Kannada

'Srikrishna@gmail.com' to be  Kannada-Malayalam bilingual

The confirmation comes from the producer, Sandesh Nagaraj, who is bankrolling the film under his banner, Sandesh Productions.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana

Bhavana

By Express News Service

The film, directed by Nagashekar under the banner of Sandesh Productions, stars Krishna and Bhavana; it will start rolling later this month at Mysuru Srikrishna@gmail.com, Nagashekar’s romantic comedy-drama starring Love Mocktail hero Krishna, and Bhavana of Tagaru fame, will be a bilingual project made in Kannada and Malayalam.

The confirmation comes from the producer, Sandesh Nagaraj, who is bankrolling the film under his banner, Sandesh Productions. Sandesh added that they plan to take the film on floors after August 16, and will begin the schedule in Mysuru.

The Sanju Weds Geetha director is said to have come with a unique storyline, which explores the subject of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships, in which situations blend with a lot of humour. Bhavana plays the role of a lawyer. The film brings a fresh pair on the silver screen and also features Dattanna in a vital role. It will have music by Arjun Janya and camerawork by Satya Hegde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhavana Sandesh Productions Mysuru Srikrishna
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
Video
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp