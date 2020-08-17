I want to complete shoot for Love Mocktail 2  by December: Actor Krishna

By Express News Service

Krishna is back to creating a buzz with Love Mocktail 2. The actor, who gained a lot of attention with his debut directorial, Love Mocktail, revealed the first look of the sequel on Saturday. The poster, which sees the actor in a bearded look, long hair, and a face full of emotions brings out another shade of his character, Adhitya. This will be one of Krishna’s characters in Love Mocktail 2.

It was surprising to learn that the actor has begun shooting for Love Mocktail 2, and has even completed its first schedule. “I have completed the portions which required a beard. I have now gotten back to sporting my usual clean-shaven look,” says Krishna, who shot in Bengaluru, and completed the schedule with a few travel shots. “We worked on the schedule with a minimum crew,” the actor-director tells us.

“I want to complete shoot by December,” he adds. Unlike Love Mocktail which was an emotional romantic drama, the sequel comes with a lot of humour. This offering will have varied emotions, but not as intense as the first part.

The characters, and situations are what makes the sequel to the romantic drama a little more hilarious. Except for Krishna, the team is yet to reveal details of the rest of the cast, which will be done as and when they join the sets. Music Director Raghu Dixit and cinematographer and editor Shri CrazyMindz who were associated with Love Mocktail will be a part of the sequel.

Apart from Love Mocktail, Krishna also has in line srikrishna@gmail.com, which also features Bhavana in the female lead. The film, directed by Nagashekar under Sandesh Productions, will begin shooting in Mysuru soon.

