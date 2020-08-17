Karnataka HC declines to entertain PIL against Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt acting in KGF-2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to entertain a public interest litigation filed against allowing Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to act in Kannada movie KGF-2 and against the movie's release.

The petition was filed on the ground that people in the state are opposing Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted in the Mumbai blast case, starring in the movie by Hombale Films.

Taking these aspects as grounds, the petitioner G Shivashankar, an engineer and social worker from Siddharuda Nagar in Hubballi, prayed the court to issue directions not to release the movie.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi dismissed the petition as the counsel of the petitioner was not able to show the law which prohibits a convicted actor to act in a movie.