Pruthvi Ambaar on board 'Sugarless'

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame is set to play the lead in Sugarless, which will mark the directorial debut of producer-turned-director Shashidhar KM. Going by the script penned by director Shashidhar, the film will follow a story about youngsters with diabetes. The actor will portray the role of a ‘free-go-lucky’ person, who is always seen enjoying life.

An official announcement was made on the actor’s birthday on August 17. The project will be jointly produced by Pushkar Films and Disha Entertainers. Sugarless will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and DOP Lavith will handle cinematography. Actor Dharmanna Kadur will also be seen along with Pruthvi playing the character of a friend. The team is still in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and plans to start work from September.

Pruthvi, who is looking forward to being part of unique subjects, has signed three projects during the lockdown. He is currently busy penning the script for a film to be directed by Darshan Apoorva, which also stars Kushi. Besides this, the actor is also on board For Regn, set to be helmed by Naveen Dwarakanath. This apart, he is in discussions for three more projects, which are in the finalisation process, he reveals.

The in-demand actor says he is equally happy that he has not been typecast. “After Dia, I was offered similar roles as a romantic hero, which I humbly kept rejecting to make sure I explore different shades. As a result, the next five films will feature me in different roles and something fresh, and Sugarless is one such subject,” he says.