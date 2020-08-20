Aditi Prabhudeva goes back to college with 'Gajaanana and Gang'

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva is an actor who doesn’t like to get typecast, and looks to play different characters. Now, she is elated to have bagged the role of a pure college girl, which she has been longing to play.

The actor, who is waiting to resume shooting for Vijaya Prasad’s Totapuri and MG Srinivas’s Old Monk, among other films, has given a green signal to the project.

An official announcement will be made by the team on Thursday. The first look poster, which is in the form of a caricature, will also be revealed on the occasion. According to Abhishek Shetty, the director of Nam Gani BCom Pass, his next will be , for which he is once again joining hands with producer Nagesh Kumar US.

Gajaanana and Gang will have Aditi paired opposite Iruvudellava Bittu actor Shri Mahadev. It is a love story of middle-class college students, set in a time frame between 2014-2021.

With the lead cast in place, the makers have also finalised the technical crew with music director Praddyottan, cinematographer Uday Leela, and editor Vijeth Chandra coming on board. The makers hope to begin shooting in October.