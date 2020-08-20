Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva goes back to college with 'Gajaanana and Gang'

This will be the actor’s next film directed by Abhishek Shetty, in which she will be paired opposite Shri 
Mahadev; an official announcement of the project will be made today 

Published: 20th August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Gajaanana and Gang'

Still from Gajaanana and Gang'

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva is an actor who doesn’t like to get typecast, and looks to play different characters. Now, she is elated to have bagged the role of a pure college girl, which she has been longing to play.

Aditi Prabhudeva

The actor, who is waiting to resume shooting for Vijaya Prasad’s Totapuri and MG Srinivas’s Old Monk, among other films, has given a green signal to the project.

An official announcement will be made by the team on Thursday. The first look poster, which is in the form of a caricature, will also be revealed on the occasion. According to Abhishek Shetty, the director of Nam Gani BCom Pass, his next will be , for which he is once again joining hands with producer Nagesh Kumar US.

Gajaanana and Gang will have Aditi paired opposite Iruvudellava Bittu actor Shri Mahadev. It is a love story of middle-class college students, set in a time frame between 2014-2021.

With the lead cast in place, the makers have also finalised the technical crew with music director Praddyottan, cinematographer Uday Leela, and editor Vijeth Chandra coming on board. The makers hope to begin shooting in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aditi Prabhudeva Gajaanana and Gang
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
Video
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp