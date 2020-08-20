Neetha Ashok gets her first big break in 'Phantom'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Neetha Ashok is set to be yet another television actor who is shifting gears to join the silver screen, as she gets a big break in Sandalwood. Having proved her mettle on the small screen with serials like Yashodhe and Naa Ninna Bidalaare and Neelambari, she will be making her film debut in Sudeep-starrer Phantom.

The adventure action drama directed by Anup Bhandari introduces Neetha Ashok’s character as Aparna Ballal, who is fondly called as Panna. She is paired opposite Sanjeev Gambhir, played by Nirup Bhandari. Her character sketch is that of an adventurous person, who has an eye for details, and is curious to find out more.

The actor is said to have started shooting for the film, and details of her role will be revealed along with the first look on Thursday. Phantom, which features Sudeep as Vikranth Rona, is being made by Shalini Artss, and is produced by Manjunath Gowda.

The team has made a temporary camp at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, Phantom was one of the first Sandalwood films to resume shooting on July 16. Over the last one month, almost 40 percent of the shoot has been completed. The film also brings together Anup Bhandari and Sudeep for the first time. It has Ajaneesh Lokanath composing the music while William David is handling the cinematography, and Shivakumar is taking care of the art department.