Home Entertainment Kannada

Neetha Ashok gets her first big break in 'Phantom'

The actor is moving from teleserials to the big screen with Sudeep-starrer action-adventure drama directed by Anup Bhandari, in which she is paired opposite Nirup Bhandari

Published: 20th August 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Neetha Ashok 

Neetha Ashok 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Neetha Ashok is set to be yet another television actor who is shifting gears to join the silver screen, as she gets a big break in Sandalwood.  Having proved her mettle on the small screen with serials like Yashodhe and Naa Ninna Bidalaare and Neelambari, she will be making her film debut in Sudeep-starrer Phantom.

The adventure action drama directed by Anup Bhandari introduces Neetha Ashok’s character as Aparna Ballal, who is fondly called as Panna. She is paired opposite Sanjeev Gambhir, played by Nirup Bhandari. Her character sketch is that of an adventurous person, who has an eye for details, and is curious to find out more.

The actor is said to have started shooting for the film, and details of her role will be revealed along with the first look on Thursday. Phantom, which features Sudeep as Vikranth Rona, is being made by Shalini Artss, and is produced by Manjunath Gowda.

The team has made a temporary camp at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, Phantom was one of the first Sandalwood films to resume shooting on July 16. Over the last one month, almost 40 percent of the shoot has been completed. The film also brings together Anup Bhandari and Sudeep for the first time. It has Ajaneesh Lokanath composing the music while William David is handling the cinematography, and Shivakumar is taking care of the art department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neetha Ashok  Phantom
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
Video
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp