Pruthvi Ambaar next film ‘Life is Beautiful’ to begin shooting in September

Director H Lohith turns producer for the film made by Friday Films in association with Silver Train International; directed by Arunkmar M and Sabu Aloysius, it will go on floors in September

Published: 25th August 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:22 AM

Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service
A still from the film

Pruthvi Ambaar, who rose to popularity with Dia, has signed his fourth project in a row. He already has in his kitty For Reg directed by Naveen Dwarakanath, a yet-to-be titled project with Darshan Apoorva, and K M Shashdhar’s directorial debut, Sugarless.

His next film will be 'Life is Beautiful', which titled was launched by actor Dhananjay on Monday, along with the film’s poster. Lohith H, the director of Mummy -- Save Me and Devaki is making his debut as a producer and the film will be made under the banner of Friday Films in association with Silver Train International.

The film, produced by Kishore Narasimhaiah, will have two directors — Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius — helming the project. The duo comes with 20 years of experience in the advertising industry. Speaking about his debut production venture, Lohith says, “Having tried my hands at direction, I have also decided to do my bit by making movies which are going to be a mix of good content laced with entertainment to suit the taste of the audience."

"The title, Life is Beautiful, is so true and inspiring, I felt there cannot be a better line to make anyone fall in love with life, which perfectly aligns with the theme of life and its beauty. Hence we decided to go with it.”

The team is currently getting prepared to begin shooting in September, and before that, they will finalise the technical crew as well the cast.

