Prakash Raj joins the sets of KGF Chapter 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The highly-anticipated KGF Chapter 2 is in the news again with Prakash Raj joining the cast. The actor broke the news today on his Twitter handle. He tweeted a picture of himself, sporting a suit and a salt-and-pepper hairdo, along with director Prashanth Neel on the sets, and wrote, “Start Camera.. Action...Back to Work..”

The setting resembles the office of Malavika Avinash’s character in KGF Chapter 1, where Anant Nag narrates the story, and Prakash Raj coming into the picture has raised a lot of speculations.

However, director Prashanth Neel puts all of it to rest as he states, “Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie.”

The shooting of the film, starring Yash in the lead, resumed today and the team is left with a 25-day schedule.

The first ten days of shoot will involve cast members such as Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Nagabharana, among others. It is progressing in full swing at Kantterava Studios.

Yash is expected to join the sets later.

Also starring Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film will feature Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most-expected pan Indian films currently in production.

The Hombale Films venture was initially announced as an October 23 release.

The production house is yet to make any official announcement regarding updated release plans in the wake of the coronavirus-induced delays.