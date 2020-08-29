Home Entertainment Kannada

Jani Master choreographs Sudeep’s song in 'Phantom'

The shooting for the action-adventure drama directed by Anup Bhandari is going on in full swing at Annapurna Studios.

Published: 29th August 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in 'Phantom'

By Express News Service

Of late, Sudeep has been spending time with a host of kids who have gathered at Annapurna Studios. They are busy with the shooting of a song sequence for Phantom, which began on Wednesday. The track, choreographed by Jani master, features Kichcha along with a whole lot of children.

According to the production house, a new set has been created by art director Shivakumar for this song, which will be filmed over a five-day schedule. Director Anup Bhandari, who is also well known as a lyricist, has penned the song, for which music has been composed by B Ajeneesh Lokanath, while camera lighting has been handled by William David.

The shooting for the action-adventure drama began at Malshej Ghat and Mahabaleshwar before the lockdown, with the second schedule getting completed in Bengaluru. The team resumed the shooting in Hyderabad on July 16, and has now completed 40 percent of the shoot. it is being made under the banner of Shalini Arrts, and produced by Manjunath Gowda. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudeep Jani master
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
Video
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp