No plans to cast Ramya in Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka: Rockline Venkatesh

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Reports that actor and former politician Ramya has hinted at returning to the silver screen, and that she will soon sign a project, have been flowing thick and fast. And rumours have surfaced again now that she is being approached for the Darshan-starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka the historical drama being directed by Rajendra Singh Babu.

However, producer Rockline Venkatesh has made it clear to CE that the team is not thinking of casting Ramya, and the actor has not been approached by them. “We are yet to finalise the heroine for Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, and we don’t have Ramya in mind because she doesn’t fit into the heroine’s role. And I can’t think of any other character, where she can be placed,” the producer says.

Another name that’s been doing the rounds is of south Indian actor, Nayantara. Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka is being made with a huge budget, and the first schedule of the shooting was completed in Kerala before the lockdown. The team had earlier planned to resume the shooting in August, but it further got postponed due to the surge in Covid positive numbers.

The team, which is planning to shoot in parts of Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and parts of Rajasthan, is yet to fix a new date to start filming. Apart from Darshan, senior actor Sumalatha Ambareesh has been confirmed to have come on board. The technical crew consists of music director Hamsalekha and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap, among others.

