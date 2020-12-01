Director Giri Krishna exits 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The Rishab Shetty-starrer has now got on board two directors — Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh — while Giri Krishna will be given credit for the story; the project, being made under the banner of

Sandesh Productions, also has two DOPs as part of the crew.

The shooting of Harikathe Alla Girikathe, which stars Rishab Shetty, is currently going on at a brisk pace in Mysuru, and the makers are likely to complete the talkie portions by the first week of December.

However, the latest development is that Giri Krishna, the original director of the comedy entertainer, has had to leave the project owing to health issues. He has now been replaced by two directors — Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh. Confirming the news, Giri Krishna said he fell ill during the first schedule of the film, and had to step down.

“Though they were ready to wait, I didn’t want the project to be hampered because of my absence, as the team had an organised schedule and dates of artistes. I had a discussion with Rishab and the production house, post which they decided to go ahead with the shoot, which is currently being handled by two directors,” he explained.

The film, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, has Rishab Shetty playing the hero. He is also executing the project under his banner, RishabShetty Films. According to the actor-director, the project had to undergo certain changes owing to Giri’s sudden health issues.

“It was a decision we had to take because we did not wish to stop shooting, as the artistes had blocked those dates for us. Now, while Giri will hold the credit to the story written by him, we have two directors helming the film,” Rishab said, adding, “Giri is a talented director and we will be collaborating on another project.”

Karan Ananth made his debut with anthology, Katha Sangama, spearheaded by Rishab Shetty, in which he directed a short film. On the other hand, Anirudh Mahesh, a co-writer, has worked as an associate in Rishab’s directorial, Sa.Hi. Pra Shaale. He will now be making his directorial debut with Hari Kathe Alla Girikathe.

“The two have worked in my previous projects, and both these upcoming talents are doing a good job,” Rishab said.

Harikathe...has Ajaneesh Lokanath composing the music, and two cinematographers -- Chandrasekaran and Ranganath CM — handling the camerawork. It features Rishab Shetty in the role of an independent filmmaker. There are two heroines — Thapashwini and Rachana Inder -- sharing screen space with the Bell Bottom actor.

The team, which is currently in the final phase of completing the talkie portions, plans to shoot the next schedule in Bengaluru.