KGF makers announce a new pan-India film

By Express News Service

The production studio, which has previously made films like Raajakumara and the widely-acclaimed KGF Chapter 1, has stated that the project will be a pan-India film, which will be made in five languages to cater to a wider national audience.

​Speaking about the project, the film’s producer, Vijay Kiragandur, said, “The audience response to our efforts of KGF Chapter 1 greatly encouraged our entire team. I am excited about our new venture and hope that you will continue to welcome us with the same love that you have shown us till now!”

Even though the details about the title or the cast of the project are currently kept under wraps, the makers have stated that there will be a big announcement about the project on December 2.

The production house, which has earlier brought super-starrers like Puneeth Rajkumar Ninnindale and Yash’s Masterpiece, had shot to national limelight in 2018 when its KGF Chapter 1, which brought together the trio of Yash, Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur, became the first movie to have a simultaneous release in five languages – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Within four days of its release, the film broke the record for the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

Other than this, the production house also has Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvaratnaa and KGF Chapter II currently under production.