Puneeth Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddram on a hat trick

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, has been creating a lot of hype before its release, there is a strong buzz that the actor-director duo is set to go for a hat trick. Confirming the development, a source close to CE said talks are currently on between the actor and the director, and in all likelihood, they will be uniting for yet another mass entertainer.

The Power Star’s first association with Mr and Mrs Ramachari director was with Raajakumara. The family entertainer was declared a blockbuster upon its release in 2017. There is similar expectation from their next project, Yuvarathnaa, and this latest development has further sparked the speculation about them coming together for their third outing.

It is also being said that this project will be bankrolled by Hombale Production, which had also produced Raajakumara and is backing the yet-to-be-released Yuvarathnaa. An official announcement is, however, awaited. Puneeth Rajkumar is currently busy shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James.

Meanwhile, fans of the Power Star are looking forward to the first single Power of Youth from Yuvarathnaa which will be out on Wednesday on Hombale’s music channel. The song, sung by Nakash Aziz, has been composed by S Thaman and lyrics written by Santhosh Ananddram. It was recently announced that the action commercial entertainer produced by Vijay Kiragandur will be released in Telugu as well.

Yuvarathnaa is currently in the post-production phase. It has Sayyeshaa playing the female lead while Dhananjay will be seen as an antagonist. Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Prakash Raj are also among the ensemble cast.