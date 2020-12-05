Nidhi Subbaiah thrilled to bag her first horror film

By Express News Service

Lohith H is set to present a horror film starring Nidhi Subbaiah, which will mark the directorial debut of Pavan and Prasad. This is the second project bankrolled by Friday Films after Life is Beautiful, and the movie will be made in association with Silver Train international and C K Cine Creations, and produced by Kishore Narasimhaiah, Biji Arun and Chethan Krishanappa.

Nidhi Subbaiah

The Pancharangi heroine is excited about taking up a horror subject. It will be Nidhi Subbaiah’s first attempt at this kind of a plot. “Watching a thriller or a horror film has been my daily dose of entertainment, and now I will be getting to explore one such subject,” she says, adding, “The fear of the unknown is what thrills me, and keeps me curious to know what’s next. It’s something I am looking forward to being a part of. What compounds the thrill is that I have two filmmakers directing me, and I am getting associated with the production house for the first time. All this makes it all the more interesting.”

The 15-films old actor, who has mostly worked in Kannada and Hindi projects, was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Ayushman Bhava, in which she made a guest appearance. While the pandemic was one of the reasons for her to go slow, the actor of films like Anna Bond and Krishnan Marriage Story and Ajab Gazabb Love has also been selective about her projects.

“Post Pancharangi, I had directors coming in with similar bubbly roles, which I felt was monotonous. I felt I might as well be in a 9 to 5 job rather than doing the same role over and over again. I waited for a good film to come by, which I could finally bag. A good subject excites me to go to the sets,” says Nidhi, who is planning to start the shooting from mid-January. “The producers plan to shoot the film at one stretch,” she says.