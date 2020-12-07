I have to do justice to title of Superstar: Niranjan Sudhindra

By Express News Service

Niranjan Sudhindra, the young hero in the making, has been in the news for various reasons, the latest being the title song from the film, Superstar, which was unveiled on Dec. 4. The track begins with Yash’s introduction voice for lyrics written by director Chethan Kumar, and music by Raghavendra. It has been designed by the film’s director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu (RVB). It was released on Anand Audio, and has been fetching positive views for the newcomer.

“I am blessed to have everything best coming to this debut launch as a hero, starting from my uncle Upendra, and the wishes pouring in from the industry people as well, “ says Niranjan, who will be sporting an eight-pack in the upcoming schedule, which starts on Monday. “The entire schedule, which will go on till Dec. 27, will have various action block episodes. To begin with, we will start with the stunt sequences choreographed by Vijay master, and follow it with two fights and talkies portions,” he adds.

To build a career in acting, according to Niranjan, requires a beautiful script and a good team, and there is no reason to compromise. “Whenever the director has asked me for more, I have met his expectations, and everything done until now hasshaped up well. The director, the team, and I have carefully worked on the looks, the script, and the photoshoot, and right now, another major step is donning eight-pack abs.

The process of this entire movie is for me to bring out the best version of myself, and I have to keep growing. Acting is another ball game, and it has to be handled with maturity. It can only get better with dedication and performance,” he says, adding that with the title of ‘Superstar’, he has a big responsibility on his back. “Superstar is a title I got from my uncle (Upendra), who has earned it for his accomplishments. I have to do justice to it,” he says.

While his current focus is only on Superstar, his works have been noticed by filmmakers of Sandalwood and other film industries as well, and Niranjan reveals that he has been approached by a couple of Bollywood directors and producers, as well as those from Kannada and Telugu cinema. “There have been discussions with various directors here and in other languages. However, everything will be decided once I am done with Superstar,” he says.