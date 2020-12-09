Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru heads towards January release

A Sharadhaa By

All eyes are on Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, the first Kannada mass commercial entertainer to be out in 2021. Director Nanda Kishore had earlier told CE that Pogaru would be released either in December-end or in January, and now producer BK Gangadhar has confirmed that the team is working towards taking it to theatres in January. A release date will be fixed soon.

The film is now entering the final stages of post-production work, and its heroine Rashmika Mandanna was in Bengaluru for a couple of days recently, when she completed the dubbing for her portions. The production house, which is releasing the film in Kannada, is also working towards having a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as well.

“Work on the dubbing of the film in these other languages is going on. The Hindi dubbing rights of the film have gone for ` 7.2 crore, and the Telugu version has fetched a good amount as well,” says Gangadhar,” adding, “Pogaru will be a film for all kinds of audiences, irrespective of the language it will be watched in. We are looking forward to treat cine-goers to some mass entertainment. We will soon be announcing the date.”

Pogaru will be Dhurva Sarja’s next after Bharjari, and it will show him in a notorious avatar. Rashmika Manadanna, who is paired opposite the Action Prince, will be seen as a college professor. The film also has Dhananjay playing in an important role, along with Mayuri, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna. Pogaru’s music is by Chandan Shetty, while has the background score has been composed by V Harikrishna, and cinematographer-director Vijay Milton has handled the camera work.