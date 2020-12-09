Home Entertainment Kannada

Meghana Raj Sarja, son and her parents test Covid-19 positive

On the work front, Meghana last completed the shooting for Selfie Mummy Google Daddy along with Srujan Lokesh. The film is yet to be released.

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja (Photo | Meghana Raj Sarja, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Meghana Raj Sarja and her family members have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor and wife of late Chiranjeevi Sarja had given birth to a boy earlier this year.

The baby as well as Meghana’s parents — actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai — have also tested positive. Meghana took to Instagram to confirm the news.

She posted, “Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for covid... we have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our result..

I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious.” (sic)

The actor has now taken a break from films to take care of her son, and has expressed her wish to get back to acting. 
 

