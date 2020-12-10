Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Yogesh launches first production venture 'Kamsa'

The first film made under the banner of Shrinika will be directed by Ranjith Kumar Gowda; it will be made in Kannada and Tamil, and the makers are trying to sign up Tamil actor Samuthirakani.

Published: 10th December 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yogesh

Actor Yogesh

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Yogesh, who is popularly known as Yogi, started his acting career with Duniya, and having made his mark in the Kannada film industry, he has now decided to launch his own production house under the name of his daughter, Shrinika.

Titled Kamsa, the first film made under his home banner will be a bilingual made in Kannada and Tamil. It will be directed by Ranjith Kumar Gowda, who has previously helmed Apple Cake. 

“Being in the film industry for these many years, I wanted to do something other than acting, and I thought a production house would be the next best thing. Coincidentally, I got my hands on a fantastic story,” says Yogi, who will also be a part of the film.

“The director, who has also written the story, has come up with an underworld subject, which takes the audience back to the character I played in my first film as hero, Nanda Loves Nanditha.

It is a very strong script,” he adds, revealing that the team is also in talks with noted Tamil actor Samuthirakani to bring him on board.

“Kamsa is now in pre-production stage, and we hope to begin the project in March 2021,” says Yogi, who has done films such as Ambari and Sidlingu.

Meanwhile, Yogi took up a project post lockdown, for which he has completed the shooting. The film titled Naanu, Adu mathu Saroja is helmed by Madamakki director Vinay Preetham. The actor’s next film will be Lankasura, for which shooting will start in mid-January.

This commercial entertainer will have Yogi collaborating with director Pramod Kumar. He will be sharing screen space with Vinod Prabhakar. He will also be a part of Shogun, a project conceived by Neenasam Manju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogesh Kamsa
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Video
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp