Actor Yogesh launches first production venture 'Kamsa'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Yogesh, who is popularly known as Yogi, started his acting career with Duniya, and having made his mark in the Kannada film industry, he has now decided to launch his own production house under the name of his daughter, Shrinika.

Titled Kamsa, the first film made under his home banner will be a bilingual made in Kannada and Tamil. It will be directed by Ranjith Kumar Gowda, who has previously helmed Apple Cake.

“Being in the film industry for these many years, I wanted to do something other than acting, and I thought a production house would be the next best thing. Coincidentally, I got my hands on a fantastic story,” says Yogi, who will also be a part of the film.

“The director, who has also written the story, has come up with an underworld subject, which takes the audience back to the character I played in my first film as hero, Nanda Loves Nanditha.

It is a very strong script,” he adds, revealing that the team is also in talks with noted Tamil actor Samuthirakani to bring him on board.

“Kamsa is now in pre-production stage, and we hope to begin the project in March 2021,” says Yogi, who has done films such as Ambari and Sidlingu.

Meanwhile, Yogi took up a project post lockdown, for which he has completed the shooting. The film titled Naanu, Adu mathu Saroja is helmed by Madamakki director Vinay Preetham. The actor’s next film will be Lankasura, for which shooting will start in mid-January.

This commercial entertainer will have Yogi collaborating with director Pramod Kumar. He will be sharing screen space with Vinod Prabhakar. He will also be a part of Shogun, a project conceived by Neenasam Manju.