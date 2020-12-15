Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran-starrer Kannadiga gets U/A certificate

Published: 15th December 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran in Kannadiga

Ravichandran in Kannadiga

By Express News Service

 Director Giriraj's Kannadiga, starring Ravichandran and produced by NS Rajkumar, has received a U/A 
certificate from the censor board. This was one of the recent films that went on floors post the lockdown.

They began work in November, and the project is now over, complete with the censor certificate in hand. "I had set a certain target, which I had prepared much in advance, and went by the plan," says the National award winning director. The film will soon be heading to various international film festivals.

"The film defines the Kannada culture, and the universal content will attract a global audience, which can be reached out through these festival rounds. The production house is also looking for a February or March release," says Giriraj, who is in the final stages of graphic correction, and hopes to complete it in the coming days. 

Kannadiga is a period drama that explores the character of Gunabadra, played by Ravichandran, who comes as a warrior in the flashback, Tom Alter's son, Jamie Alter, is making his Kannada film debut with this, and he will be seen in the role of Reverend Ferdinand Kittel, who is known for producing the first Kannada-English dictionary.

The film also features Rockline Venkatesh in an important role, along with Pavana, Jayashree, Balaji Manohar and others. Kannadiga has music by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography has been handled by GSV Seetharam.

