Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela to star in 'By2Love'

Director Hari Santhosh has come up with a love story, shooting for which will start on January 4

Published: 19th December 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanveerrah in 'Bazaar' (Photo | YouTube)

By ​A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh’s next project is a romantic drama starring Dhanveerrah, which he will begin before he starts shooting for the actor’s action entertainer, Bumper. The film is titled By2Love, and the director has penned a love story for the Bazaar hero.

Sreeleeela

The romantic subject will have KISS heroine Sreeleela playing the female lead. She made her acting debut with AP Arjun’s directorial, and was recently signed for Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari.  By2Love will see another fresh pairing in Sandalwood, with Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela sharing screen space for the first time.

Dhanveerrah, who made his mark with director Suni’s Bazaar, will be seen on the big screen for the second time. Hari Santhosh, the director of films like Alemari and College Kumar, his previous directorial was an historical drama, Bicchugatti: Chapter 1. 

By2Love will be bankrolled by KVN Production, and Suprith Production. The team busy with the pre-production work will start shooting on Jan. 4. The romantic drama will have Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music. Mahendra Simha, who was part of the technical crew for Tagaru and the yet-to-be-released, Ek Love Ya, will be working as the DOP for By2Love.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Santhosh Dhanveerrah By2Love Sreeleela
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
Video
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp