Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela to star in 'By2Love'

Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh’s next project is a romantic drama starring Dhanveerrah, which he will begin before he starts shooting for the actor’s action entertainer, Bumper. The film is titled By2Love, and the director has penned a love story for the Bazaar hero.

The romantic subject will have KISS heroine Sreeleela playing the female lead. She made her acting debut with AP Arjun’s directorial, and was recently signed for Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari. By2Love will see another fresh pairing in Sandalwood, with Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela sharing screen space for the first time.

Dhanveerrah, who made his mark with director Suni’s Bazaar, will be seen on the big screen for the second time. Hari Santhosh, the director of films like Alemari and College Kumar, his previous directorial was an historical drama, Bicchugatti: Chapter 1.

By2Love will be bankrolled by KVN Production, and Suprith Production. The team busy with the pre-production work will start shooting on Jan. 4. The romantic drama will have Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music. Mahendra Simha, who was part of the technical crew for Tagaru and the yet-to-be-released, Ek Love Ya, will be working as the DOP for By2Love.