Sriimurali and MadhaGaja team overwhelmed with response to the first-look teaser

By Express News Service

The MadhaGaja team is ecstatic with the response received by the first-look teaser of the Sriimurali-starrer, which was unveiled by director Prashanth Neel on Anand audio. It crossed 3.5 million views within three days of its release. Sriimurali took to social media to thank his fans for the love and affection they have showing towards him. The Ayogya director is thrilled to have his second venture catching this kind of attention. Umapathy S Gowda, the producer of Hebbuli, and the yet-to-be-released Roberrt, is bankrolling MadhaGaja under the banner of Umapathy Films.

MadhaGaja is the next offering from the Bharaate hero. It also consists of an ensemble cast, including Ashika Ranganath in the female lead role, and Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist. The film’s music is by Ravi Basrur and cinematography is by Naveen Kumar. It will also feature Tamil actor Devayani, who is back on the silver screen after a hiatus.

The makers, who have completed 70 per cent of the shooting, plan to complete the entire filming by January-end. Post this, Sriimurali will be heading to Bhageera, a project directed by Dr Suri. The film’s script has been written by Prashanth Neel, and it will be produced by Hombale Films. He will also be collaborating with producer Ramesh Reddy for another project.