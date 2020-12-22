Bhuvan Gowda comes on board Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar

By Express News Service

KGF director Prashanth Neel is teaming up with Baahubali hero Prabhas for Salaar, which is being made by Hombale Films. The movie has also got on board cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. The photographer-turned-DOP, who has worked with Prashanth Neel right from Ugramm, will now team up with him for the fourth time, after KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

A still from Salaar

The news has become all the more special for Bhuvan Gowda since it has come on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. The DOP, also known for his work in Pushpaka Vimana and Rathavara, had won accolades for the visual spectacle created by him in KGF Chapter 1.

While he is looking forward to repeating history with Chapter 2, he is happy to be working with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas in Salaar. The first look of the film shows the actor posing with a rifle, and carries the caption, “The most violent men..called one man...The most violent!” Prashanth Neel is all set to offer a larger-than-life action drama.

Talking to CE about the positive response received by the first look, Bhuvan Gowda adds that the photoshoot for Prabhas in Salaar was done by him. “What began with Ugramm has been an excellent journey with Prashanth Neel, and I have had a memorable experience working with the director in KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 as well. I am now gearing up to begin my next.

I am looking forward to working with Prabhas, and I hope to capture the vision of the director in Salaar,” he says. The multilingual pan-India film produced by Vijay Kiragandur was announced on December 2. The makers, who plan to begin shoot by January-end, are in the process of zeroing in on the cast and crew, and are organising auditions in different regions.