Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhuvan Gowda comes on board Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar

The camera person, who has been associated with the director right from Urgramm, will be joining the KGF filmmaker for the fourth time.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhas (Earnings: 35 crore)

Prabhas

By Express News Service

KGF director Prashanth Neel is teaming up with Baahubali hero Prabhas for Salaar, which is being made by Hombale Films. The movie has also got on board cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. The photographer-turned-DOP, who has worked with Prashanth Neel right from Ugramm, will now team up with him for the fourth time, after KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

A still from Salaar

The news has become all the more special for Bhuvan Gowda since it has come on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. The DOP, also known for his work in Pushpaka Vimana and Rathavara, had won accolades for the visual spectacle created by him in KGF Chapter 1. 

While he is looking forward to repeating history with Chapter 2, he is happy to be working with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas in Salaar. The first look of the film shows the actor posing with a rifle, and carries the caption, “The most violent men..called one man...The most violent!” Prashanth Neel is all set to offer a larger-than-life action drama. 

Talking to CE about the positive response received by the first look, Bhuvan Gowda adds that the photoshoot for Prabhas in Salaar was done by him. “What began with Ugramm has been an excellent journey with Prashanth Neel, and I have had a memorable experience working with the director in KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 as well. I am now gearing up to begin my next.

I am looking forward to working with Prabhas, and I hope to capture the vision of the director in Salaar,” he says. The multilingual pan-India film produced by Vijay Kiragandur was announced on December 2. The makers, who plan to begin shoot by January-end, are in the process of zeroing in on the cast and crew, and are organising auditions in different regions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuvan Gowda Prashanth Neel Prabhas
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Video
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp