Guru shishyaru: Actor Sharan’s next is a sports film wrapped in comedy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Guru shishyaru will be the next, after Avatar Purusha, from actor Sharan. And the team announced the title in a unique way, with veteran actor-producer and director Dwarakish unveiling the motion poster on Monday. The title has been drawn from the 1981 cult-classic comedy-drama that was produced by Dwarakish Chitra and starred Vishnuvardhan and himself.

Reviving the title, it now has director Jadeshaa K Hampi coming up with a sports drama for the Avatar Purusha actor. The caption, ‘Long Long Long ago in 1995’, shows that the plot is set in that period.

Guru Shishyaru is being made by Sharan’s production house, Laddoo Cinemas, in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez, a production venture of Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

The latter is also working as a creative head for Guru Shishyaru, which explores a conflict between a PT master and his students. “A tug of war between a teacher and his students is represented in our poster, and this forms the film’s backdrop. Secondly, a PT master’s best companion has always been a whistle, which also plays an important part in our movie,” says Tharun.

Team Guru Shishyaru

Talking about the 1990s period when the film is set, he adds, “While the thought of the PT master was popular at that time, we also wanted to set the story during the pre-mobile phone era, and we felt it is best to place it in 1995.”

While the title will take you back to the Dwarakish comedy and remind you of the popular song, Doddavara ella jaanarala, this movie will also bring back to the fore the popular local game of Kho Kho. “Guru Shishyaru has a strong message wrapped in comedy,” says Tharun Sudhir, adding, “This is a sports drama and it will not be one of Sharan’s regular comedy outing.” Tharun says this storyline was discussed during the pre-lockdown period, when he was busy with Darshan’s Roberrt.

“The story was developed during the lockdown period, and since there was a lot of time, we were able to conceive it much faster. And once we realised it is not a regular comedy film, we decided to come on board for production instead of looking for producers,” he reveals. The team plans to begin the shooting in mid-January. The makers have brought on board music director Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Sudhakar Shetty.