Screen test done, Shreyas Manju eyes role in rom-com

The Padde Huli hero plans to start this trilingual project in summer of 2021; the actor has another film ready to take off in January.

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 11:10 AM

Shreyas Manju

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shreyas Manju, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Vishnu Priya, is getting ready to be a part of a rom-com, for which the Padde Huli hero recently took a screen test. “The film is based on a story written by Naga, a Chennai-based writer, which I had heard during the making of Vishnu Priya. The concept of a romantic comedy interested me, and I have given my nod for it. The shooting will begin in the beginning of summer,” says Shreyas Manju, adding, “The styling for this characterisation was done by choreographer-director Imran Sardharyia, and the photos were shot by KISS cinematographer, Arjun Shetty.”

With the story in hand, the one-film-old hero is now hunting for a director who can do justice to the script and his characterisation. “We are working on the screenplay, and after that the decision will be taken on the director, cast, and crew. This project will have Imran Sardhariya choreographing the songs, and will be part of the creative team as well,” he adds. 

Shreyas also wants to make his mark in other languages, and plans to have this Kannada film made in Malayalam and Tamil as well. “Vishnu Priya is also releasing in Malayalam, and I felt it is the right time to mark my presence in Tamil cinema as well, and the script has been created accordingly,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor has another film going on floors in January, which he hints is a multi-starrer project. “I am waiting for the production house to reveal details, and that is when I will be able to throw more light on the film and my role,” he says. 

His Vishnu Priya, directed by VK Prakash, is ready. But the makers plan to release it only when the government permits full occupancy in theatres. The film, produced by K Manju, has Gopi Sundar’s music. It also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada films.

