Darshan's upcoming film 'Roberrt' to drop merchandise and collectibles on Christmas

BENGALURU: There is more than one reason why Darshan fans are awaiting the release of the most anticipated movie, Roberrt. Even though the release date of the film is yet to be finalised, it has been making the right noises through its pre-release buzz. Adding to the excitement of fans, the team is dropping a list of merchandise and collectibles on December 25. The collectibles will have a wide variety of options like masks, tshirts, hoodies, key chains, posters, and coffee mugs.

A still from the film

“To keep the excitement high, we are dropping other products too,” s ay s Th a run Kishore Sudhir, director of the movie. G o i n g with the need of t h e hour, the team decided to go ahead with the release of the mask first. “Although we are excited to see movie buffs in theatres, we are equally concerned about their safety.

Darshan sir has always been well connected with his fans and he would never want to take a chance when it comes to their well-being,” explains Sudhir, adding that this is also an attempt to spread social awareness on the importance of keeping safe.

Hoping that fans will wear the masks at theatres, the masks are designed for maximum protection. “They are going to be six layered and are named D-Mask. Each pack comes with a set of three so as to give options.

They are made as per government guidelines using spun bond fabric, and includes an adjustable nose strap, which makes breathing comfortable. These masks are reusable and easy to handle,” says Rahuh Raj, co-founder of the Tag my Tee, who is taking care of the merchandise.