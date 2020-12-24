Telugu and Hindi remakes of 'Dia' take off 

By Express News Service

KS Ashoka, the maker of 6-5=2, who later made heads turn with Dia, is now giving a Bollywood touch to his second film. The filmmaker is currently in Mumbai, where he is working along with the creative team on the Hindi remake of the Kannada film. The director is looking after the pre-production work, along with director Sachin, who will be helming the Hindi remake.

The Kannada film was written and directed by K S Ashoka, and produced by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner of Sri Swarnalatha Productions. The film’s music was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and it received a good response from the audience when it was released on Feb. 7 earlier this year, putting actors Pruthvi Ambaar and Kushee Ravi in the spotlight.

The popularity of the film, which also featured Deekshith Shetty, grew further when it was later released on OTT, and it got a favourable response from both Kannadiga and non-Kannadiga viewers. This was one of the first films that saw a re-release post lockdown, with the team adding a theme track.

For its Bollywood journey, the production house is looking to cast fresh faces. The makers plan to begin the shooting in January, for which they have finalised locations in Lucknow, Dehradun and Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, shooting for the Telugu remake is on. It is being directed by Sushanth, and stars Megha Akash of Enai Noki Paayum Thota fame in the titular role.

Pavithra Lokesh will be reprising the mother’s role, which she had played in the original too.The remake rights for Dia have been sold to Tamil and Malayalam moviemakers as well, and work is expected begin soon in these two versions also.