Home Entertainment Kannada

Bharath, the director of Kanti and Saheba, passes away

Bharath, the director of super hit Kannada film Kanti, which  starred Sriimurali and Ramya, breathed his last on Thursday night.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

​Ravichandran’s son actor Manoranjan, who made his debut with Bharath’s directorial Saheba, mourned the director Bharath’s demise.

By Express News Service

Bharath, the director of super hit Kannada film Kanti, which  starred Sriimurali and Ramya, breathed his last on Thursday night. He was suffering from kidney related ailments over the last few months and died due to kidney failure. 

Ravichandran’s son actor Manoranjan, who made his debut with Bharath’s directorial Saheba, mourned the director’s demise. In a post on Instagram, the actor said, “Dearest Bharath, You were a pillar of strength in my life. My support system.

A debut that gave me an opportunity to be a son to many families. You made me be a part of this dream called films. I can never believe that you’ve left us brother. Too soon brother. Too soon. Rest in peace brother.” (sic)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanti Kannada film Sriimurali Ramya
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
Video
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp