Bharath, the director of Kanti and Saheba, passes away

By Express News Service

Bharath, the director of super hit Kannada film Kanti, which starred Sriimurali and Ramya, breathed his last on Thursday night. He was suffering from kidney related ailments over the last few months and died due to kidney failure.

Ravichandran’s son actor Manoranjan, who made his debut with Bharath’s directorial Saheba, mourned the director’s demise. In a post on Instagram, the actor said, “Dearest Bharath, You were a pillar of strength in my life. My support system.

A debut that gave me an opportunity to be a son to many families. You made me be a part of this dream called films. I can never believe that you’ve left us brother. Too soon brother. Too soon. Rest in peace brother.” (sic)