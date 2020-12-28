STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhuvann Ponnanna’s 'Pranaya Raja' to feature 21 heroines

The film’s title, which means ‘King of Romance’, is the nickname of yesteryear hero Srinath; its teaser is expected to be launched by the senior actor on his birthday on Dec. 30  

Published: 28th December 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bhuvann Ponnanna

Bhuvann Ponnanna

By Express News Service

Bhuvann Ponnannaa, the hero of Randhawa and Bigg Boss contestant, will next be seen in a romantic drama, and the first point of attraction for the film is its title -- Pranaya Raja.

Bhuvann Ponnanna

This is the nickname of Sandalwood’s yesteryear actor Srinath, which he earned for his stupendous success in romantic films during the 1970s, and means the ‘King of Romance’. The film will be directed by T Sudarshan Chakra, and the makers are planning to launch it on the actor’s birthday on December 30.

Discussions are on with Srinath to unveil the film’s title and teaser. The movie is expected to star 21 heroines, including three female leads. As many as 18 of them have been signed up so far, and the line-up consists of artistes from Karnataka, Mumbai, Bengal and other film industries.

Pranaya Raja will be made under the banner of Lycra Productions in association with Kollur Mookambika house. It has music by Vikas Raj Vasishta and cinematography by Raja Shiva Shankar.

Vikram Mor will handle the stunts. Sudarshan Chakra, who has previously assisted Om Prakash Rao, is now getting ready to begin the shooting in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuvann Ponnannaa Randhawa Bigg Boss Pranaya Raja
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp