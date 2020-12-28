Bhuvann Ponnanna’s 'Pranaya Raja' to feature 21 heroines

By Express News Service

Bhuvann Ponnannaa, the hero of Randhawa and Bigg Boss contestant, will next be seen in a romantic drama, and the first point of attraction for the film is its title -- Pranaya Raja.

Bhuvann Ponnanna

This is the nickname of Sandalwood’s yesteryear actor Srinath, which he earned for his stupendous success in romantic films during the 1970s, and means the ‘King of Romance’. The film will be directed by T Sudarshan Chakra, and the makers are planning to launch it on the actor’s birthday on December 30.

Discussions are on with Srinath to unveil the film’s title and teaser. The movie is expected to star 21 heroines, including three female leads. As many as 18 of them have been signed up so far, and the line-up consists of artistes from Karnataka, Mumbai, Bengal and other film industries.

Pranaya Raja will be made under the banner of Lycra Productions in association with Kollur Mookambika house. It has music by Vikas Raj Vasishta and cinematography by Raja Shiva Shankar.

Vikram Mor will handle the stunts. Sudarshan Chakra, who has previously assisted Om Prakash Rao, is now getting ready to begin the shooting in January.