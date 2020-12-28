I couldn’t have asked for more this year: Actor Diganth

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Despite the uncertainty due to the pandemic, 2020 has been a fruitful year for Diganth, on the professional as well as the personal front. With a series of projects lined up, the actor became busy post lockdown and has completed the shooting of a couple of films. While the makers of MariGold are coming up with the first-look poster on his birthday, today, other filmmakers also have plans to hold poster releases to make the day more special for the actor.

Basking in the joy of being busy, Diganth says, “I was happy to be a part of Gaalipata 2 by Yogaraj Bhat. It was a successful film, and after 10 years, I am glad to get associated with the sequel. It is going to be a movie to look forward to. I am also looking forward to Huttu Habbada Shubhasayagalu, which is ready for release. This will be followed by MariGold, for which I have completed the shooting post lockdown.

It is a fast-paced comedy-thriller about heists, and is a script that I liked personally and enjoyed shooting. My other film, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyalli Hanavilla, becomes special because has me paired opposite Aindrita Ray, after seven years. Apart from that, there is the Evaru remake, which is a thriller, and that sums up my year. Career wise, I think I couldn’t have asked for more this year.

Despite the pandemic, and not working for six months, I managed to cover the projects in the second half of the year.” While many people stayed indoors for weeks together, Diganth says he was happy to get closer to nature. “The things that I couldn’t do during normal times, I managed to do during the Covid-19 outbreak, and that included a lot of sports activity. I learned rock climbing, which was one thing I wanted to be a part of for a long time. Of course, cycling has now become part of my life journey. I also learned Kung-fu, and surfing,” says Diganth.

According to him, the present situation requires us to take precautions, but that doesn’t mean we should be staying home all the time. “I have seen my friends from the industry suffering. All I say is that people should take safety measures till the vaccine arrives. Having said that, we can’t sit at home in the name of the pandemic. A lot of people have lost their jobs, and as far the film industry is concerned, the daily wage workers have hit the rock bottom economically. All these reasons are enough to head to work but all with safety measures,” he explains.

While Diganth is looking forward to the release of his films, he is also in talks with filmmakers for future projects. “Director Srinivas has come up with a story around the latest sports activities. He was inspired by my rock climbing and Kung-fu skills and has sketched my character accordingly. His story comes with a social message about an ordinary man’s extraordinary journey. The discussions are at a preliminary stage, and if everything goes well, we will confirm the title and other details in January. I am also in talks with Sharp Shooter, director Ghouse Peer for another project, which is also at an initial stage,” he says.