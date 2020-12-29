AP Arjun to direct a love story with Nikhil Kumaraswamy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

AP Arjun

Director AP Arjun’s film with Nikhil Kumaraswamy is going on floors in May or June next year. But before that the KISS director will start another project. This will be the director’s sixth film, and his second venture to be made by his production house, AP Arjun Films.

The director of films like Ambaari, Addhuri, and Airavata is said to have come up with a love story. As far as the casting is concerned, there is a strong buzz that the director is planning to bring on board KISS hero Viraat to play the lead role.

The latter, who made a transition from television to the silver screen, came into the limelight with his first romantic drama, which also marked the debut of Sreeleela. However, an official confirmation is awaited by the director and producer, who are likely to announce the project soon. The shooting for the project is expected to begin from the fourth week of January.