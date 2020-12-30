Zaara Yesmin to make her film debut with Superstar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Making her Kannada film debut with Superstar is Zaara Yesmin, and she is paired opposite Niranjan Sudhindra in the movie. It is also his first film as a hero. The mass entertainer, which is currently in the making, has been creating a buzz with its posters, first look, and the title track which was released last month.

Director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, popularly known as RVB, had earlier announced that he would reveal the details of the heroine on Tuesday, and CE has learned that the makers have brought on board the model, who is known for her music videos and her popular presence on the social media.

Niranjan Sudhindra

Previously, Zaara has featured in the Punjabi number Ik Waar, alongside singers Falak Shabir and Guru Randhawa. She has also been a part of music videos of singers like Darshal Raval, Wadali Brothers, Preet Harpal and Master Saleem. Her latest work was in the video song presented by T-Series, Kandhe Ka Woh, which was sung by Sachet Tandon, and in which she appeared along with Salman Yusuff Khan.

The Superstar makers zeroed in on Zaara after looking at her height and her dancing skills, which they thought fit the bill. She was in Bengaluru recently and her role was finalised after the look test was done. She will be joining the team during the third schedule of shooting in Mangaluru, which will resume from the first week of January.

The story and the screenplay have also been written by Ramesh. The film has Niranjan playing a top dancer who later becomes a superstar in his field. The film is being made under the banner of RVB Cinemas, in association with Mylari Productions. Superstar will have music composed by Raghavendra V, and cinematography by Yogi. It will also have dance choreographer and senior actor Sundar Mugur play a prominent role.