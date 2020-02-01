Following success formula is just a myth: Director KS Ashoka

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It’s been seven years since director KS Ashoka’s claim-to-fame, 6-5=2, a spine-chilling horror footage film released. This film, which brought in a new wave to Kannada film industry, was a game-changer for the filmmaker, and well for the production house. From horror, the director has now shifted his focus towards love, in his sophomore outing, Dia, produced by Krishna Chaitanya. The film is set to hit theaters on February 7, and according to Ashoka, Dia is a heartfelt gift for all the audiences, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Talking about the long gap between both his films, Ashoka says, “I know I was not making Avatar 2, and this gap between my two films was not needed. However, certain things were not in my control, and I had no choice, but to abide with it.” While the success of 6-5=2 did give him the confidence to make another film, Ashoka didn’t want to work in the same genre.

“In my opinion, following the success formula is just a myth. Just because 6-5=2 was a hit, there is no guarantee that the next of a similar genre coming from me, will work again. Repeating a success formula might work for star films, but not with new comers,” the director explains.

Ashoka also reveals that he had worked on the script of Dia much before 6-5=2. “I could not take up the subject because of the budget constraint. That’s when I decided to keep that subject aside, and did a horror film,” says Ashoka adding, “A director writing a script and then deciding on the budget is normal, but I was very clear that 6-5=2 should be made with the least budget and the purpose was met.”

Handling a love subject is equally challenging, mentions the director, who has already caught a lot of attention with the poster, and intriguing trailer. “Dia is an intense and roller coaster journey of this 24-year-old girl, and her love story,” says Ashoka. “Dia is all about romance but has no songs. However, on the producer’s demand, there might be a promotional track,” explains Ashoka.

The film has Ajaneesh B Lokanath doing the background score. “A love story without romantic tracks is a challenge, but melody shouldn’t come as a speed breaker,” he opines, adding that the pattern of the film itself didn’t warrant any songs. “Also, I wanted to bring about a change in the mandate about songs being a staple in such films,” he says.

Ashoka is a staunch believer in how a film of any genre can work based on the screenplay and its presentation. Citing an example of Arjun Reddy, which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi, Ashoka says that the story was just another version of the age-old character, Devadas. “But the cinematic presentation made by that director for today’s audience made all the difference. Content can only be elevated with a good screenplay,” he asserts.

Opting for newcomers, Ashoka has cast Deekshit Shetty of teleserial Nagini-fame, Kushi, who made her debut with Soda Buddi, and Prithvi Ambar, who is an established Tulu film actor playing the leads, along with a host of other artistes.

Just like his directorial debut, Ashoka wants Dia to be discussed much after its release too. “Every film should give the audience something to take home, otherwise there is no value-added. The film should linger in the cine-goers mind, and be a point of discussion. Otherwise, whatever work has gone into the film will be a waste,” he says. What’s next from Ashoka? “I am waiting for the result of Dia. If all goes well, I am planning to come with a psycho-thriller,” he signs off.