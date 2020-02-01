Home Entertainment Kannada

Not every film you sign will be a blockbuster: Sandalwood actress Nishvika Naidu

In her upcoming film, Gentleman, actor Nishvika Naidu brings to the fore a subject she thinks the world needs to know

Actress Nishvika Naidu

By Express News Service

Nishvika Naidu, who made her debut with Amma I Love You, has become one of the favourite heroines among Sandalwood filmmakers. So much so, the actor, who is just four films old, and two in the pipeline, has directors and producers repeating her in their films. Nishvika, who was paired opposite Anish Tejeshwar in Vasu Naan Pakka Commercial, is associating with the actor for Ramarjuna. The actor, who was associated with Ramesh Reddy for Padde Huli, has been roped for the producer’s upcoming venture, Gaalipata 2, and director-turned- producer Guru Deshpande’s Gentleman.

“Getting a call back from filmmakers, whom I have already worked with, goes to say that my work has been appreciated, and that what matters the most. I feel grateful for this opportunity,” says Nishvika, who is now looking forward to the release of Gentleman, slated for release on February 7. The film, directed by Jadesh Kumar, will see her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj, who suffers from sleeping beauty syndrome, and in which she plays the role of a dietician. 

According to Nishvika, the film which talks about the hero’s sleeping disorder, also revolves around illegal sale of women’s eggs — a subject which she thinks is rarely explored and discussed in a film, and one of the reasons she took up the film. “Initially, when I narrated the script, I was told about the sleeping beauty disorder by the director, and I thought it would turn out to be a comic caper.

But later, when I heard the rest of the story,  I got to know that it is not about the hero’s weakness, but revolves around a rare mafia. Secondly, I hadn’t realised about the existence of the ova scam. I even asked the director whether he had made it up and he clarified that he has done his research. I also went back and read a few shocking incidents, where women’s eggs were sold for lakhs and young girls are involved in this business. I felt it is an untold story, and I am proud to be part of the film,” she says. 

Going by the choice of her roles, does Nishvika prioritise her character over substance or otherwise? “I think it can be either way. For example, a movie doesn’t have a lot for you, but in general, it has a lot to say. As an outcome, when it is doing well, the audience will also know that you are a part of it. Sometimes if the story is not so great, but you have a strong character, you still take up the movie. It is an individual’s choice. Not that I always have to do strong roles. Sometimes, a story that needs to be told must be given preference,” she says.

Four-film-old Nishvika is still to figure out whether she is on the right track. “Initially, I thought I was doing well, but I was confused as to what kind of movies I want to do, and what scripts need to be picked up. Should I wait or take up what comes my way? Having said that, not every film you sign will be a blockbuster. You have to take it up with the belief that it is going to work. However, at present, I am content, and glad the way my career is shaping up,” she concludes.

