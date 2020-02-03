Darshan gears up to play Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After having completed shoot for Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt, which is now in post-production stage, Sandalwood’s Challenging Star, Darshan, is now gearing to don the role of the last ruler of Chitradurga in Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. This, for Rajendra Singh Babu’s directorial.

According to the latest report, the film, made under the banner Rockline Entertainments, is ready with the script and dialogues, and are set to commence with the film from February 10. The period drama, made with a huge budget, is based on the novel written by BL Venu. The film has managed to create a lot of hype ever since the makers announced the making of a historical film. A traditional muhurath was held in Chitradurga on December 2, followed by the film’s launch on December 6, and an announcement was made of the script’s status on January 28.

With the entire team busy with last-minute pre-production work, the first schedule will begin in Kerala, where large sets are getting made. Darshan is said to be joining the sets on the first few days of the shoot. The actor is said to be taking a three-day break in between to celebrate his birthday with his fans on February 16, and will get back to God’s Own Country to resume shoot post that. The production house has confirmed the names of the technical crew.

Veteran music director, Hamsalekha, has been signed to score the music, while Ashok Kashyap has been signed on for the cinematography. Meanwhile, the team is focusing on the film’s graphic work. As for the cast, senior actor, Sumalatha will play a pivotal lead, while the makers are yet to confirm and reveal details of the other artistes. Producer Rockline, who is going all out to make it a landmark film, is working towards making it a multilingual film. The team has also collated information from various historians and has also consulted Professor Laxman Telagavi as well. Apart from Kerala, the film will be shot in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and parts of Rajasthan.